The X-Files: Male Lead Revealed for Hulu Sci-fi Reboot Series

The X-Files reboot has found its leading man. According to TV Line, Himesh Patel will co-star alongside Danielle Deadwyler in the Hulu series from Ryan Coogler.

It has been revealed that the series is not bringing back Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The pair will play “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

The original series aired on FOX for nine seasons and returned for a two-season revival in 2016.

It is not known whether David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson will appear in the reboot series, but Anderson has spoken very positively about Coogler in the past.

Additional details and a premiere date for the new X-Files series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the original FOX series? Will you watch the Hulu reboot?