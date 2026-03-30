The Morning Show: Season Five; Sean Hayes Joins Cast of Apple TV Series

The Morning Show has added a big name to its cast for its fifth season. According to Deadline, Sean Hayes will appear on the Apple TV series.

The drama was given an early renewal for season five ahead of its fourth season premiere. Ten episodes are planned for the season.

Hayes will play “Wyatt, Bro’s (Boyd Holbrook) quick-witted older brother and manager.” It was previously announced that Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, and Jesse Williams joined the cast of the series for season five.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie star in the drama series, which follows what happens behind the scenes of a morning news show.

The premiere date for season five of The Morning Show will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season five?