America’s Got Talent, The Wall, Password, American Ninja Warrior, Surviving Earth: NBC Sets Summer 2026 Premiere Dates

NBC has announced its summer lineup. The lineup includes the recently renewed America’s Got Talent, the return of The Wall’s sixth season, new seasons of Password and American Ninja Warrior, and the premiere of Surviving Earth.

NBC shared the following about their summer lineup:

“Fun and games return to NBC this summer as summer’s #1 show, “America’s Got Talent,” is back along with “American Ninja Warrior,” “Password” and “The Wall.”

Following up on last year’s phenomenal docuseries “The Americas,” NBC will present “Surviving Earth,” a landmark series showcasing how life not only survived but thrived through Earth’s most catastrophic environmental crises.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” – PREMIERE TUESDAY, JUNE 2 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT)

The 21st season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with an all-new lineup of aspiring acts competing for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell is joined on the judging panel by acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and global singer-songwriter Mel B. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. Season 21 introduces a fresh mix of performers ready to showcase their talent on the world-famous “AGT” stage.

Following the auditions which begin airing on Tuesday, June 2, “America’s Got Talent” will kick off the live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.

“PASSWORD” – PREMIERE TUESDAY, JUNE 2 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT)

NBC’s hit game show “Password” returns with Emmy Award-winners Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer for a fun filled third season of the ultimate word showdown. Palmer is back to host as Fallon and a rotating roster of star-studded celebrity guests team up with everyday contestants in an unpredictable battle of wits and words, where teams use one word clues to guess the secret password for a chance to win cash prizes. Building on the classic gameplay that has made the series a fan favorite for decades, Season 3 delivers fast paced rounds packed with outrageous clues, wild guesses, and hilarious moments.

Fallon executive produces alongside Jeffrey Breeden, who also serves as showrunner. John Quinn is also an executive producer. “Password” is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog.

“SURVIVING EARTH” – PREMIERE THURSDAY, JUNE 4 (8-9 p.m.)

Come together on Thursday nights to indulge in the marvels of the natural world as NBC takes viewers back 450 million years with “Surviving Earth” (8:00p.m. ET/PT). This landmark series celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today. Encore episodes of NBC’s stunning 10-part event series “The Americas” (9 p.m. ET/PT), narrated by Tom Hanks, will immediately follow. An Environmental Media Award winner and Emmy & Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee, “The Americas” uses cutting-edge technology to highlight the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent.

“Surviving Earth” is a landmark series showcasing how life not only survived but thrived through Earth’s most catastrophic environmental crises. Using cutting-edge CGI, viewers are transported back to a world of never-before-seen creatures and their remarkable survival stories. From the giant sea scorpions of 450 million years ago to the mighty mammoths and sabertooths of 450,000 years ago, Earth’s epic story is vividly brought to life. Traverse landscapes shaped by meteoric strikes, volcanic eruptions, plunging sea levels and scorching heat storms.

“Surviving Earth” is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and UK production company Loud Minds.

“The Americas” is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” “Dynasties”) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” – PREMIERE MONDAY, JUNE 8 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT)

Season 18 of “American Ninja Warrior” is bringing together the country’s most elite athletes to conquer the world’s most challenging obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action in Las Vegas. New this season is an all new round to the competition featuring a supersized three lane racecourse called the Tripleheader, where ninjas will go head to head to head in high speed, side by side races. Continuing with the major changes from last season, the National Finals will follow an action-packed, all-racing format with the winner taking home the $250,000 grand prize.

“American Ninja Warrior” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions. Executive producers are Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson and Kristen Stabile.

“THE WALL” – PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT)

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, “The Wall” is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly trust their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings. Back this season is the high stakes “Wall to Wall” gameplay, tempting players to risk all seven balls for a chance to win big.

Celebrating its 100th milestone episode later this year, “The Wall” continues to change lives through its cash prizes, having given away over $35 million to date.

“The Wall” is a collaboration between Fulwell Entertainment’s SpringHill Company and Glassman Media with LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter, Aaron Long, Jessica Otazua, Quintin Strack, Andrew Glassman and Tim Sullivan serving as executive producers. “The Wall” was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.”