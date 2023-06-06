American Ninja Warrior: Season 15 Ratings

Viewers don’t need to worry that American Ninja Warrior will be cancelled anytime soon. The show has already been renewed for a 16th season by NBC. Will this season of American Ninja Warrior draw big ratings and land the series another early renewal? Stay tuned.

An obstacle course competition series, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. In the 15th season, the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. The ninjas race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18.5 feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize. A top prize of $1 million goes to the winner that can conquer all four stages the fastest at the National Finals in Las Vegas.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/6 update:

For comparisons: Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior on NBC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



