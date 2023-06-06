American Ninja Warrior: Season 15 Viewer Votes

How will chnages in the game affect outcomes in the 15th season of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Ninja Warrior is cancelled or renewed for season 16. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 15th season episodes of American Ninja Warrior here.

An NBC obstacle course competition series, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. In the 15th season, the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. The ninjas race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18.5 feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize. A top prize of $1 million goes to the winner that can conquer all four stages the fastest at the National Finals in Las Vegas.





American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for a 16th season on NBC