Snowfall: Season Six Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if Snowfall will be cancelled this time since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. The FX series has been one of the cable channel’s top-rated series in the ratings. Will it go out on top? Could some Snowfall characters return in a new series or a seventh season someday? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the Snowfall TV show stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, and Devyn Tyler. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. In the fifth season, it’s October 1986, and civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Idris) is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built. Coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA and avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

For comparisons: Season five of Snowfall on FX averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 611,000 viewers.

