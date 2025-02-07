Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Cancelled, No Season Two for Hulu Reality Series

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will not return for a second season. According to People, Hulu has canceled the reality series. The news comes from Wayne Brady himself.

The series featured his blended family dynamic, which includes himself, his 22-year-old Maile Masako, her mother, Mandie Taketa, and Taketa’s boyfriend, Jason Fordham. The series followed the four of them.

Brady said the following about the show’s cancellation:

“There is no season 2 from Hulu. But we loved doing season 1, and who knows? Things may change and we may pop up somewhere doing something, but the bottom line is we’re always a family.”

The series premiered on Freeform in July 2024 after being ordered by Hulu. The series ended in September.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Were you hoping for a second season?