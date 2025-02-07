Victorious: Nickelodeon Developing Second Spin-Off Series, Starring Daniella Monet

Get ready to go back to the world of Victorious. Nickelodeon is developing a spin-off starring Daniella Monet. The series, titled Hollywood Arts, will follow Trina as she returns as a teacher at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school.

Dan Schneider, creator of the original series, is not involved with the spin-off. Victorious aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon after premiering in 2010. This is the second spin-off of the series. Sam & Cat aired for one season on the network.

According to Deadline, the series followed “aspiring singer Tori Vega (Justice) who attends Hollywood Arts High School alongside her older sister Trina, a senior there, as well as Andre Harris (Leon Thomas III), Robbie Shapiro (Matt Bennett), Jade West (Elizabeth Gillies), Cat Valentine (Grande) and Beck Oliver (Avan Jogia).”

It is unknown if any other cast members from the original series will appear in the spin-off, but casting for the series is happening now.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Victorious? Will you watch the spin-off series?