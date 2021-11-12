Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: Season Three Renewal Announced by Nickelodeon

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is currently airing its second season, and now there is a third season in the works. Nickelodeon renewed the comedy series for another 20-episode season, which will film early next year for release in 2022.

Starring Dylan Gilmer, Carl Anthony Payne II, Mieko Hillman), Aloma Lesley Wright, Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, and Jet Miller, the series follows Dylan on his quest for stardom.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Nickelodeon announced today that it has greenlit a 20-episode third season of its hit live-action comedy Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. The series follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, hip-hop mogul-in-training Dylan (Dylan Gilmer), moves in unannounced. The season will begin production early next year at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The third season of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan will follow Dylan as he continues his pursuit of stardom, while getting his family into hilarious hijinks along the way. Accompanying him in his quest for music greatness are his uncle Myles (Carl Anthony Payne II), aunt Yasmine (Mieko Hillman), grandmother Viola (Aloma Lesley Wright), cousins Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter), and Rebecca’s best friend Bethany (Jet Miller). In 3Q21, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan ranked as the #1 live-action program on Cable among kids 6-11 and was the top-rated show across all TV among Black kids 6-11. New episodes of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan currently air on Nickelodeon on Thursdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with the season two finale scheduled to air Thursday, Dec. 9. Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is executive produced and created by Tyler Perry. Mark E. Swinton, Will Areu, and Carmen Jones will serve as producers. Production of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.”

An exact premiere date for Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan season three will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the renewal of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan? Do you plan to continue watching the Nickelodeon series?