The Runarounds: Cancelled by Prime Video; No Season Two for Music Drama Series

The Runarounds will run off into the sunset – at least on the small screen. Prime Video has canceled the music drama series about the early days of a rock band. The series premiered on the streaming service in September. The rock band at the center of the series is on tour through June.

William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher starred as themselves in the series, and they were joined by Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur, and Shea Pritchard.

Deadline revealed the following about the cancellation of the series:

“The development is not surprising as it’s been seven months since the eight-episode first season of the music drama was released on Sept. 1. According to sources, the show was quietly canceled a couple of months ago. Its female lead, Lilah Pate, recently booked a series regular role on another show, Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King spinoff Frisco King for Paramount+. Like Motorheads, The Runarounds was not able to break through. It didn’t make it into Nielsen’s Top 10 though it charted on Luminate’s Top 50 in its first three weeks, logging 1.9M hours watched in the U.S. at #32 for its opening weekend, followed by 2.2M (#27) and 1.2M (#41) in Weeks 2 and 3.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Prime Video series? Were you hoping for a second season?