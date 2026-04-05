The Audacity: AMC Previews New Silicon Valley Drama Series from Jonathan Glatzer

The Audacity arrives later this month on AMC and AMC+, and the network has released a new behind-the-scenes video for its viewers to get a look at the series. The drama has already been renewed for a second season.

Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, and Everett Blunck star in the series, which follows a tech company CEO who uses the data he collects to his advantage.

AMC shared the following about the series:

“Today, AMC and AMC+ released an inside look at The Audacity, featuring behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast of the upcoming Silicon Valley drama from Emmy(R) Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul). The series, which just had its World Premiere at South By Southwest (SXSW), is already receiving early critical acclaim, being heralded as a “fascinating tightwire to watch with an excellent cast and sharp writing,” by Awards Buzz, with Mashable touting that “Billy Magnussen and Sarah Goldberg kill it in ‘The Audacity’.” The highly anticipated series debuts Sunday, April 12 on AMC and AMC+, with a two-episode premiere on AMC+ and new episodes streaming weekly. On AMC, new episodes will air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT. The April 12 series premiere will also be simulcast on BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, and We TV. Already renewed for a second season, The Audacity is set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley and takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO Duncan Park (Billy Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. Sarah Goldberg stars as Dr. JoAnne Felder, a poorly compensated therapist to the tech titans of Silicon Valley, while Zach Galifianakis portrays Carl Bardolph, a former idealist pioneer of Silicon Valley who made his fortune off spam. The darkly comedic drama confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world. The exciting cast also includes Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister, Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, with Randall Park guest starring as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation. Glatzer serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner, alongside executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the pilot and the series’ second episode, Dan Sackheim directs Episodes 3 and 4, Dan Longino directs Episodes 5 and 6, while Alex Buono directs Episodes 7 and 8. The Audacity is an AMC Studios Production, with AMC Networks holding the worldwide rights to the series.”

The behind-the-scenes video is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new AMC series next weekend?