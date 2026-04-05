Peaky Blinders: Jamie Bell to Lead Shelby Family in New Netflix Sequel Series

Peaky Blinders is returning to Netflix with a new sequel series. The streaming service and BBC have given the series a two-season order, and it has been announced that Jamie Bell has been cast as Duke Shelby.

Netflix revealed the following about the series:

“Steven Knight, writer and creator of Peaky Blinders, reignites his world in two new series set in the 1950s, featuring the next generation of the Shelby family. Multi-award-winning actor Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers, Rocket Man) will take the mantle of Duke Shelby in a story set ten years after the events of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Logline: In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At its blood-soaked heart is Duke Shelby (Jamie Bell): older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous.

Also confirmed to join the cast are Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, Industry), Jessica Brown Findlay (Harlots, Downton Abbey), Lashana Lynch (The Day of The Jackal, No Time to Die), and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic) in her television debut (details of these roles will be announced at a later date).

The global hit series, produced by Banijay UK’s Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders series 1-6, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man) for Netflix and the BBC, is being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham.

Peaky Blinders Creator and Writer Steven Knight, says: “I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s. We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have the incredible Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.”

The two new series, both 6 x 60, are Kudos and Garrison Drama productions for the BBC in the UK – where they will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – and for Netflix globally. Steven Knight is the series writer and creator.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, directed by Tom Harper, launched on Netflix and has been the streamer’s number one film globally for two weeks running since its launch.”