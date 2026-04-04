The Pitt: Cast Member Leaving HBO Max Show as Another Is Promoted to Season Three Series Regular

The Pitt is making some changes to its cast for its third season. One cast member is departing the medical drama, while another is being promoted to a series regular.

According to Deadline, Supriya Ganesh will not return for season three. She has been on the HBO Max series since season one as Dr. Samira Mohan. During season two, the character struggled to figure out her place in the medical field.

As for the new series regular, viewers will see a lot more of night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis played by Ayesha Harris. She has been seen in two episodes of each of the last two seasons.

Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi star in the medical drama, which follows the staff of a Pittsburgh emergency room over a 15-hour shift.

Season three of The Pitt will air in 2027.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO Max series? Are you surprised by these cast changes?