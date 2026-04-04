Deli Boys: Season Two Premiere Date and Casting Revealed for Hulu Comedy Series

Deli Boys has its return date set. Hulu has announced new cast additions and a May return date for the comedy series.

Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan star in the series about three brothers who must deal with their father’s underworld life after his death.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

Andrew Rannells and Kumail Nanjiani Join the Second Season as Recurring Guest Stars Alongside New Guest Stars Lilly Singh and Robin Thede, and Returning Guest Star Tan France

Today, Onyx Collective announced that the second season of Hulu’s acclaimed comedy series “Deli Boys,” produced by 20th Television, will premiere May 28 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. Andrew Rannells and Kumail Nanjiani join as recurring guest stars for the second season, alongside series regulars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan and Fred Armisen. New guest cast includes Lilly Singh and Robin Thede. Tan France set to return as fan-favorite British crime mobster Zubair. Andrew Rannells recurs as Andrew Chadwater, a district attorney with political aspirations of becoming mayor. Kumail Nanjiani recurs as Danyal, a defense attorney hired by Max Sugar (Fred Armisen). Lilly Singh guest stars as Aisha, Maalik Ali’s (Shahjehan Khan) wife who is obsessed with Raj (Saagar Shaikh). Robin Thede guest stars as Dr. Iverson, a couples therapist with questionable ethics. Tan France returns in his guest role as Zubair, the stylish and intimidating British Pakistani figure from South London with ties to the criminal underworld. Turns out inheriting a criminal empire was the easy part… and more money really does mean more problems. This season on “Deli Boys,” the Dars are drowning in dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling. Enter Max Sugar: casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship. Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, Mir tries to expand DarCo without blowing it up, and Philly D.A. Andrew Chadwater hopes one big bust will make him mayor. The half-hour series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader serves as showrunner and is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television.”

The announcement from Hulu is below.

#DeliBoys Season 2 is STACKED! Welcome to the deli, Andrew Rannells, @kumailn, @Lilly, and Robin Thede- and welcome BACK Tan France! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/tT8aIjclRX — Onyx Collective (@OnyxCollective) April 2, 2026

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of Deli Boys?