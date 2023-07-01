And Just Like That: Kim Cattrall Doesn’t Plan on Playing Samantha Again

And Just Like That… viewers shouldn’t expect to see much of Samantha on the Max series. Actress Kim Cattrall recently spoke about her upcoming cameo set for the season two finale, and she made it clear that appearance will likely be the last time viewers will see her Samantha character.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, the Sex and the City sequel series follows Carrie and her friends as they deal with life in their 50s.

News broke ahead of the season two premiere of the Max series that Cattrall had filmed a short cameo for a phone call between Carrie (Parker) and Samantha. Some began to speculate if that meant that the character could have a more substantial role if the show is renewed for a third season.

Cattrall said the following about that possibility in a recent interview with Today, per Variety:

“This is as far as I’m going to go. [But] I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Season two of And Just Like That… is currently being released on Max.

What do you think? Were you hoping this cameo by Cattrall would lead to a more significant return for Samantha in the future?