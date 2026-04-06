BBQ Brawl: Season Seven Premiere Date Set for Food Network Competition Series

BBQ Brawl has its return date set. Season seven of the Food Network series will return next month with Bobby Flay, Maneet Chauhan, and Brooke Williamson leading teams in the grilling competition.

Food Network shared the following about the series’ return:

“BBQ Brawl returns to Food Network on Monday, May 11th at 9pm ET/PT with three superstar chefs leading a brand-new roster of twelve pitmasters in a fierce battle to win the title of “Master of ‘Cue.” Returning team captains Bobby Flay and Maneet Chauhan are joined at Star Hill Ranch this season by Brooke Williamson, who for the first time moves from BBQ Brawl judge to captain. Each chef leads their own team of talented Brawlers though a series of intense culinary challenges where judges Adrienne Cheatham, Rashad Jones and Carson Kressley will determine the most and least successful dishes. At the end of the nine-episode season, only one competitor can claim victory in their quest to become “Master of ‘Cue” and deliver bragging rights to their team captain. Episodes stream the next day on HBO Max.

“BBQ season is here and this year’s Brawlers are some of the best we’ve ever seen,” said Betsy Ayala, President, Food Network. “Having Brooke join Bobby and Maneet as team captains brings a whole new dynamic to the Ranch – they are ultra-competitive and not afraid of a little good-natured trash talk.”

This season’s competitors are: Dakari Akorede (Atlanta, Georgia); Morgan Bolling (Boston, Massachusetts); Chris Farella (Fort Lee, New Jersey); Raquel Fleetwood (Long Beach, California); Torrece “T” Gregoire (Bristol, Virginia); Vinny Mangual (Brooklyn, New York); Edith Mattiuzzo (Udine, Italy); Tim McLaughlin (Dallas, Texas); Tung Nguyen (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma); Braunda Smith (San Antonio, Texas); Blake Stoker (Martin, Tennessee) and Bob Trudnak (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

In the supersized season premiere, Bobby Flay and last season’s winning coach Maneet Chauhan return to Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas and for the first time, Brooke Williamson rounds out the trio of captains. The three culinary masters welcome twelve new Brawlers who jump into the action immediately with a challenge to serve up their signature BBQ flavors in a bowl. At stake is a huge advantage: the winning competitor can choose their team captain. The heat is on as Bobby, Maneet and Brooke pick their teams and judges Adrienne Cheatham, Rashad Jones and Carson Kressley send one pitmaster home. From grills and smokers to vertical fire and raw wood, these pitmasters are challenged each week to work with different fire elements and unexpected ingredients. In the finale on Monday, July 6th at 9pm ET/PT, the three most successful Brawlers face an epic gauntlet of unknown ingredients where they must think on their feet and manage their time in a battle to be named “Master of ‘Cue” and make their captain proud.

For exclusive barbecue how-tos with Bobby, Brooke and Maneet, fans can check out Food Network’s social platforms for new videos every week and join the conversation all season using #BBQBrawl. Viewers can also visit FoodNetwork.com to keep up with the competition and get to know the Brawlers fighting for the title of “Master of ‘Cue.”

BBQ Brawl is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network.”