Tires: Season Three; Netflix Adds Four to Cast of Comedy Series

Tires has added four more faces to its cast for its third season. According to Netflix, Rachel Blanchard, Garret Dillahunt, Anjelica Bette Fellini, and Matt Walsh are joining the previously announced guest stars of Jamie Lynn Sigler, Billy Magnussen, Taylor Misiak, Sofia Hasmik, Bobby Lee, and Dan Soder.

The four additions will play the following:

“Rachel Blanchard (THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY, PEEP SHOW) plays BONNIE – Phil’s warm, eccentric new girlfriend who brings her spiritual healing rituals into his life and the shop, whether the guys welcome it or not. Garret Dillahunt (LANTERNS, HIGH POTENTIAL) plays THATCH, Frank’s scary brother Anjelica Bette Fellini (TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS, THE FRENCH DISPATCH) plays CARA – A chaotic spitfire with a direct, playful presence that’s impossible to miss. Matt Walsh (VLADIMIR, VEEP) plays CLAUDE – An employee at Tire World.”

Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias star in the comedy series, which follows a man after he takes over his father’s auto store chain.

The premiere date for Tires season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix comedy series? Do you plan to watch season three?