My Lottery Dream Home, Zillow Gone Wild: HGTV Announces Premiere Dates for Reality Series

My Lottery Dream Home and Zillow Gone Wild have their return date set. HGTV has announced that the reality series duo will return next month.

HGTV shared the following about the return of both shows:

“HGTV will take viewers inside more luxurious and whimsical real estate listings when its hit series My Lottery Dream Home and Zillow Gone Wild return with new back-to-back episodes premiering Friday, May 1, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Fan-favorite My Lottery Dream Home – a top 5 program last year among Adults 25-54 that attracts more than 15.2 million viewers each month – will spotlight HGTV star David Bromstad who travels the country to help lucky buyers instantly rich by lottery, inheritance or windfall purchase fantasy homes with their newly attained fortunes. From Ohio and Florida to New York and Pennsylvania, David won’t stop until he finds luxurious properties that deliver every feature on his clients’ wish lists.

From windfall home purchases to outrageous real estate explorations, the new season of Zillow Gone Wild will follow comedian and actor Jack McBrayer as he dives deep into the weirdest, wackiest and wildest properties on the market inspired by the exceedingly popular Instagram account that touts more than two million followers. Throughout the season, Jack will get to know the homeowners who have embraced non-traditional living with their striking style and marvelous architecture and will explore each home’s unique history, as well as the intriguing backstories of how these eye-popping creations came to life. Each abode will be ranked on its unique attributes, and one house will be selected as the “wildest” of them all at the end of each episode. This season will feature follow ups with previously featured over-the-top digs and showcase ostentatious viewer submitted spaces. In each episode, Jack’s real estate excursions will reveal more extravagant and jaw-dropping properties than before, including a house built into a rock cave in Arkansas and a bunker home situated 26 feet beneath the Las Vegas desert. In a special crossover finale episode, he’ll meet up with HGTV star David Bromstad to check out an international spy inspired home in Reunion, Florida.

In the premiere episode of My Lottery Dream Home at 9 p.m. ET/PT, David will meet returning clients Steve and Jen in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. Traveling the majority of the year for Steve’s job as a race car instructor, the couple will ask David to find them a cozy mountain cabin as a second home base in addition to their Florida beach hub. Funding the purchase with Jen’s family inheritance, David will show them three unique options nestled in the snowy woods that will also provide the pair with short-term rental income while they are traveling.

In the season three premiere of Zillow Gone Wild, Jack will arrive in Terlingua, Texas, to tour a home that contains 40 feet of an original Boeing 727 inside complete with the original cockpit. Then, a trippy studio designed to make your eyes vibrate will take center stage in Pennsylvania. In Jack’s last stop, he’ll feast his eyes on an all-out ’70s pink penthouse owned by a rosy-hued enthusiast in Miami.

Fans can find more show content on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV, #MyLotteryDream Home and #ZillowGoneWild on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Fans also can connect with David on Instagram at @Bromco. Each episode of Zillow Gone Wild will stream the next day on HBO Max(R) beginning May 2.

My Lottery Dream Home is produced by Beyond Productions, and Zillow Gone Wild is produced by Pantheon Media Group.”