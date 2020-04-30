Thomas & Friends: Prince Harry to Introduce 75th Anniversary Episode on Netflix

Thomas & Friends is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday with a very special episode on Netflix. The first book was published in 1945. The episode, titled, Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine, will be introduced by Prince Harry, and it will feature Thomas traveling to London for new adventures. Rosamund Pike will voice a new character for the episode.

Per Deadline, Prince Harry said the following about his involvement in the episode:

“I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode.”

The new episode will air on May 1 on Netflix.

