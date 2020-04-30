Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, Girlfriends Check In: OWN Adds Two New Series

OWN is adding two new unscripted series to its line-up for Saturday nights. Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant and Girlfriends Check In will arrive on the network in May.

“While the nation is staying safer at home together, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that beginning May 16, Saturday nights become “Sisterhood Saturday Nights” with the launch of two new limited unscripted series joining the network’s popular lineup, each filmed virtually.

Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant (9 p.m. ET/PT) features Iyanla Vanzant, the star of OWN’s hit show Iyanla: Fix My Life, offering her trusted guidance during the pandemic with special guests including Oprah Winfrey, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Bebe Winans, and financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, with more to be announced.

Girlfriends Check In (10 p.m. ET/PT) brings different groups of female celebrity friends together each week for virtual get togethers where they share laughter, support, love, and gossip. Episodes of “Girlfriends Check In” will feature actress, author, producer and director Meagan Good with her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger, and actresses Tasha Smith and Grace Byers from “Empire.” The fun will continue with “The Real” host Loni Love along with comedian and internet star B. Simone, actress and television personality Tami Roman, and celebrity hair stylist Robbi Rogers. More names to be announced.

“Now more than ever before we want to provide our audience with programming that unites and uplifts us,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are excited to bring together sisterhood on Saturday nights, and we are grateful to Iyanla and all of the girlfriends for sharing hope and a little bit of light during this time.”