Behind Every Man: OWN Previews Powerful Women Docu-Series

Behind Every Man is soon coming to OWN. The new docu-series will look at the women behind successful men like Usher, Ne-Yo, Wyclef Jean, and more. Episodes of the series will arrive in November.

OWN revealed more about this new docu-series in a press release.

“OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network revealed today a first look of its upcoming new series Behind Every Man from prolific executive producer Carlos King (OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville) premiering Saturday, November 7 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Joining the network’s lineup of Saturday night unscripted hits, each episode of the new series will shine a spotlight on the strong Black women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices the women have made to support the men they love. Hosted by Melody Holt (Love & Marriage: Huntsville), the series’ star-studded lineup includes multi-platinum R&B artist Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton, gospel music legend Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy Franklin, multi-Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith, artist multi-platinum selling artist Wyclef Jean and his wife Claudinette Jean and DJ and radio host DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey.”

Check out a preview for Behind Every Man below.

