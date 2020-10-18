You: Season Three; Netflix Series Casts Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle

You has added two new faces to its cast for season three. Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle are joining the drama series and their arrival was announced by Netflix on Twitter. The Netflix series was renewed for a third season in January.

The pair will join Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, Janes Scully, Ambyr Childers, and Carmela Zumbado in the series. The series follows serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as he deals with his mistakes and obsessions.

A premiere date for season three of You has not been revealed, but it is expected to arrive in 2021.

Check out the cast announcement from Netflix below.

Fresh blood joining You Season 3: Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a “Mom-fluencer” who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle. Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of these new additions to the cast? Are you excited for the return of You on Netflix?