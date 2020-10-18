Menu

You: Season Three; Netflix Series Casts Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle

by Regina Avalos,

You has added two new faces to its cast for season three. Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle are joining the drama series and their arrival was announced by Netflix on Twitter. The Netflix series was renewed for a third season in January.

The pair will join Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, Janes Scully, Ambyr Childers, and Carmela Zumbado in the series. The series follows serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as he deals with his mistakes and obsessions.

A premiere date for season three of You has not been revealed, but it is expected to arrive in 2021.

Check out the cast announcement from Netflix below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these new additions to the cast? Are you excited for the return of You on Netflix?


