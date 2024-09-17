Emily in Paris: Season Five Renewal of Netflix Series Revealed by Lily Collins

Emily is staying in Europe for another year. Netflix has renewed the series for a fifth season, with an announcement coming just days after the second half of season four’s release on the streaming service. The news comes straight from star Lily Collins.

Starring Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie, the Netflix series follows an American named Emily (Collins) after she moves to Paris for a job opportunity. Season four saw Emily also expand her European presence to another city with a home now in Rome, but the series will still have a strong presence in Paris.

There’s no place like Rome. Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5! pic.twitter.com/UL3aRa0ftu — Netflix (@netflix) September 16, 2024

The renewal is not all too surprising. Reports surfaced back in May that a walk-on role for season five was being auctioned at Cannes. The winning bidder also was able to attend the premiere event for season four.

Darren Star, creator of the Emily in Paris, said the following about the renewal and what is ahead for Emily in season five, per Tudum:

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris! I feel like [Emily and Marcello] have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season.”

Collins also spoke about the series’ return:

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Netflix revealed more about the show and its popularity in a press release.

“Emily in Paris S4 made its debut on August 12, 2024 at #1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 with 19.9M views in its first four days, reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries. The fan-beloved series has remained on the list for four consecutive weeks since. Emily in Paris has captivated fans around the world for four seasons, with each season appearing in the global Top 10 English TV List for multiple weeks. The series invites fans into Emily’s chic and fabulous life inspiring trends, memes, fashion, tourism and more. Emily even became the ultimate American in Paris for those unforgettable Olympics promos. Synopsis: After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city.”

The premiere date for season five of Emily in Paris will be announced late.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a fifth season?