Maid: Xavi de Guzman (The 100) to Recur on Netflix Drama Series

Maid has made another addition to the cast. Xavi de Guzman, known for his work on The 100 and Operation Christmas Drop, will appear on the upcoming Netflix drama series. He will play a character named Ethan who is a friend of Sean, played by Nick Robinson.

De Guzman is the most recent addition to the cast of the Netflix series. Maid has also added Anika Noni Rose, Andie MacDowell, Tracy Vilar, and Billy Burke.

The drama is based on the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. The book and the series tell the story of a “single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.” Margaret Qualley plays the lead of the series.

A premiere date for Maid has not yet been set.

