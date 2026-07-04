Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Five; Asjha Cooper (Power: Origins) Joins Final Episodes

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return soon for its fifth and final season, and a familiar face from Power: Origins is joining the series. Asjha Cooper will appear in the final episodes of the series.

Starz shared the following about the final season:

“STARZ confirmed today casting for a highly anticipated character in the “Power” Universe with Asjha Cooper stepping into the role of Jarita, a love interest of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and known to longtime fans as the future mother of his son, Shawn. Cooper first appeared in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” as Tiana, a call girl working for Flossie Siegel (Leslie Grossman). However, in last night’s episode she revealed her real name to Kanan, shocking longtime fans of the “Power” universe with her true identity. Cooper will continue as a guest star throughout the fifth and final season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and has been confirmed as a series regular in the next chapter of the “Power” Universe, “Power: Origins,” which is currently filming in New Jersey.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is a prequel series in the “Power” universe that explores fan-favorite character Kanan Stark’s entry into the drug business and his evolution from an innocent teenager into a ruthless kingpin, influenced by his mother’s manipulation and deception. Seasons One through Four are available to stream now on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and Season Five is currently airing with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Kanan Stark’s journey over the last four seasons of “Raising Kanan” has been fraught with ambition, betrayal and relentless attempts to escape his mother’s shadow. He once looked up to Raq (Patina Miller), eager to join her empire, but he soon learned the truth about who she really was and the secrets she was hiding from him. Forced to confront this web of lies, Kanan faced an existential crisis of self-discovery and emerged stronger and more resolute than ever, as his true ruthlessness continues to take shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies. As his relationship with Raq reaches a point of no return, and any chance of reconciliation becomes a distant memory, war is inevitable. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug game alongside Breeze (Shameik Moore), the Southside legend, and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous game. Nothing will stand in the way of Kanan’s pursuit of power. After all, this isn’t the end for Kanan Stark. It’s just the beginning.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Moore, Grossman and Cooper, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Laverne “Jukebox” Thomas, Wendell Pierce as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, Erika Woods as Stephanie “Pop” Henry, Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti and Joe Pantoliano as Pino Bernardi.

“Power: Origins” will continue to explore the “Power” universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. Cooper joins the previously announced Spence Moore as Ghost, Charlie Mann as Tommy and Zuri Reed as Tasha, alongside MeKai Curtis, reprising the role of Kanan. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new era in the “Power” franchise, “Power: Origins” will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game. Season One will consist of 18 episodes.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second spinoff in the expanded “Power” Universe and “Power: Origins” will mark the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular franchise, following “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book IV: Force,” which concluded earlier this year. A newly announced series, “Power: Legacy” has recently been greenlit with stars Joseph Sikkora and Michael Rainey Jr. reprising their iconic roles. Creator Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season Five of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and will show-run and executive-produce “Power: Origins,” from a pilot co-written by Penn and Courtney Kemp. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment; Chris Selak; Kevin Fox; and Pete Chatmon. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”