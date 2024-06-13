Power Book II: Ghost: Season Five — Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Tariq must reconcile his past to become the man he needs to be. Has the Power Book II: Ghost TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Power Book II: Ghost, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama series airing on the Starz television network, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Caroline Chikezie and Michael Ealy. LightSkinKeisha recurs. The show begins with Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams if not for the double life he’s living. In the fourth season, new alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden (Paolo) must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet (Blige) left for dead, Davis (Smith) facing potential disbarment, and Effie (Lapri) looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana (Tonodeo) and Dru (Adams-Gray) continue to question their roles while Cane (McClain) levels up and starts working with Noma (Chikezie). As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya (Winbush) in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 206,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Power Book II: Ghost stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Power Book II: Ghost is ending, so there won’t be a fifth season. Could the series be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel Power Book II: Ghost since it’s already been announced season four is the end. Could the show be revived someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Power Book II: Ghost news.



Power Book II: Ghost Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Power Book II: Ghost‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you think the Power Book II: Ghost TV show should have been renewed for a fifth season? Are you disappointed the Starz TV series is ending?