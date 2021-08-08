The Orville: Hulu Boss Talks Season Three of Sci-Fi Series, Season Four Possible

More of The Orville is still on the way. The man in charge of scripted programming at Hulu, Jordan Helman, gave viewers an update on the return of the sci-fi comedy. The series moved to the streaming service after airing for two seasons on FOX.

Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, and Mark Jackson star in the series which follows the crew of a starship as they travel through space.

Helman said the following about the return of the series, per Deadline:

“The past year and a half has been complicated on a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can’t share a launch date, but we’re really excited about what we’ve seen thus far.”

Production has had a number of stops and starts since October 2019 when it first began. Production halted in March 2020 and restarted in December 2020. Production stopped again in January 2021 when there was a COVID-19 surge.

As for the future of the Hulu series beyond season three, a fourth season is still possible. It had been rumored that the series would end with its third season but Helman said the following:

“The future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise. I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn’t experience it, it will feel new to them.”

A premiere date for season three of The Orville will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Orville on Hulu? Do you want a fourth season?