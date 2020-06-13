The Orville: Season Three; Producers Give an Update, Talk Move to Hulu

What’s next for The Orville? Recently, produces Tom Costantino and David Goodman spoke with TrekMovie the TV show’s third season move to Hulu.

The sci-fi action dramedy centers on Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane), of The U.S.S. Orville, and First Officer Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) — his ex-wife. Whether facing off with the Krill, a dangerous alien race, or attempting rescues on behalf of the Planetary Union, the human and alien crew still must deal with their mundane issues and each other.

As reported earlier, season three of The Orville is coming to Hulu instead of FOX. Speaking to TrekMovie, co-producer Tom Costantino and executive producer David Goodman revealed the show’s third season was only halfway through filming when the pandemic shut down production.

Now, Goodman says there are talks happening about how to resume production on The Orville:

There are lots of conversations going on at this moment, but nobody has made a hard decision on return to work. We want to get back to work as soon as we can, but we want to do it safely. And whatever strictures are in place, we don’t want them to get in the way of the show we want to make.”

And how will the move to Hulu change the series? Goodman says the transition allows more “freedom”:

What being on Hulu does is allows more freedom. The way Seth runs the show, we take the idea where it takes us. We talk about the episode we want and show we want to do and we write it, and then we produce it. And what Hulu allows us is, once it is produced, we don’t have to be as worried about length. So, there will be a variety of lengths. It allows us to leave some stuff in that we would have had to cut if we were on a network.”

