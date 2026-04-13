Poser: Jaime Ray Newman, Jessie Cohen, and More to Recur on Netflix Drama Series

Poser has added four more recurring players to its cast. According to Deadline, Jaime Ray Newman, Jessie Cohen, Tess Paras, and Candace Allen have been added to the cast. It was revealed that Newman will play Jess, Cohen will play Jenny, Paras will play Samantha, and Allen will play Melissa.

Daisy Jelley, Sadie Stanley, Annie Murphy, Joel Oulette, Hubert Smielecki, and Sarah Abbott star in the Netflix series, which explores toxic female friendship.

According to Tudum, creator Lauren Iungerich said, “Girls actually live in the subtext. They covet, compete, and compare. They trade in rejection. And yet, love hard and protect harder.”

Production for the series has begun in Los Angeles. The premiere date for Poser will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series?