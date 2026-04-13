Alien: Earth: Season Two; Peter Dinklage Joins FX Sci-Fi Series

Alien: Earth has announced an addition to its cast for its second season. According to Deadline, Peter Dinklage is returning to the cable network as a series regular for the sci-fi series inspired by the Alien film franchise.

Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, David Rysdahl, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, and Adrian Edmondson star in the FX series. No details about Dinklage’s role were given.

Production on the series’ second season is set to begin next month in London after the first season was filmed in Thailand. FX renewed the series in November.

Noah Hawley is behind Alien: Earth. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series? Do you plan to watch season two?