The Faithful: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes (Women of the Bible)

Stories from the Bible have been discussed or dramatized on television since the early days of television but they’ve rarely been seen in primetime. The Faithful: Women of the Bible is being promoted as an “event series”, an indication that it won’t be back for a second season. However, if the ratings are good enough, it’s certainly possible that there will be a second season. Will The Faithful be back for another round of episodes? Stay tuned.

A dramatic series, The Faithful: Women of the Bible stars Minnie Driver, Natacha Karam, Alexa Davalos, Millie Brady, Blu Hunt, Jeffrey Donovan, Tom Mison, Corrado Invernizzi, Tom Payne, Jessica Zhou, Nathan Altai, Ben Robson, Millie Brady, and James Purefoy. The program depicts stories from the Book of Genesis in the Bible as told through the eyes of courageous and passionate, yet flawed women. Episodes focus on five of The Old Testament’s most legendary women: Sarah (Driver) and her servant Hagar (Karam), Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah (Davalos), and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah (Brady) and Rachel (Hunt). The interwoven stories are marked by quests for independence, deep-seeded desires and the desperate need for something far greater than they have ever known. Sarah, married to Abraham (Donovan) and desperate for a child, takes an impassioned and complicated step through Hagar that forever alters her family’s path before experiencing an unexpected miracle late in life. Rebekah, intent on securing her favored child’s destiny, intervenes in her sons’ lives, setting into motion a legacy of sibling rivalry and division. And once inseparable sisters, Leah and Rachel become rivals in love and motherhood, building a fractured but foundational family whose descendants will carry the weight of history. Through longing, sacrifice, and perseverance, these women leave an enduring imprint on a story much bigger than their own.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

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Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

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TV SHOW STATUS As of March 23, 2026, The Faithful has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Faithful TV series on FOX? Should it be renewed for a second season?