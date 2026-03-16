Firefly: Animated Series in The Works with Original Cast of Cancelled FOX Series

Firefly may return to the small screen nearly 25 years after its cancellation. The sci-fi series was canceled after only 11 episodes of its first season had aired, following its 2002 premiere.



Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and Ron Glass starred in the FOX series, which followed the crew of the Serenity in 2517.

According to Deadline, Fillion announced that an animated series of Firefly is now in development with the full cast on board and Joss Whedon’s blessing. The creator is not involved with the new project. Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters are set as showrunners for the series.

He said the following about the project:

“The dedication of Firefly fans has kept this 25-year-old show relevant. Clearly, the return of Firefly is something the fans want. More importantly, it’s something they deserve.”

Fillion also announced the project on his Instagram, seeking fan support. Check that out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Once We Were Spacemen (@oncewewerespacemen)

What do you think? Did you enjoy Firefly? Do you want to see Serenity fly again?