Mayor of Kingstown: Season Five; David Morse Joins Final Episodes of Paramount+ Series

The cast of Mayor of Kingstown is back at work filming episodes for the drama’s fifth and final season, and a new face has joined the cast.

David Morse has joined the cast of the series. He “will play Russell Hardy, described as a ‘seasoned FBI agent sent to Kingstown.’”

Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach star in the series, which follows a family of power brokers.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Paramount+ today announced that production has commenced in Pittsburgh, PA, on the fifth and final season of the hit drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco. David Morse (We Were Liars) will join season five as a series regular playing Russell Hardy, a seasoned FBI agent sent to Kingstown. This season, in the wake of Tracy’s murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the “fugitive” Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power. In addition to Renner, Falco and Morse, the eight-episode final season stars Tony(R) Award(R) winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, and Derek Webster. Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia, and Lennie James will also return. Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, Michael Slovis, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series. The drama series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?