Alien: Earth: Season Two Renewal Announced for Sci-Fi Thriller Series on FX

Alien: Earth will continue to scare audiences. FX has renewed the series for a second season. The series, created by Noah Hawley, will air on both Hulu and FX in the US.

Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, David Rysdahl, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, and Adrian Edmondson star in the series, which is a prequel to Alien by Ridley Scott.

FX shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Noah Hawley, award-winning producer and one of TV’s most inventive creators, has signed a new overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television, it was announced today by FX Chairman John Landgraf. The long-running creative partnership will continue with a second season of the FX, Hulu and Disney+ global hit drama series Alien: Earth, which is set to begin filming in London next year.

Inspired by Sir Ridley Scott’s legendary sci-fi thriller film Alien, Hawley is the creative force behind Alien: Earth, adapting the iconic film franchise for television with spectacular results and the strong support of Scott Free and its president, David W. Zucker, who is an Executive Producer of the series. It earned rave reviews and reaction from fans worldwide, posting a 94% Certified Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic Must-Watch score of 85. The renewal of Alien: Earth extends Hawley’s longstanding creative partnership with FX.

“It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future,” said Landgraf. “Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories – and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”

Eric Schrier, President, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy added, “I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on Fargo at FX. He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn’t be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television.”

“I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television,” said Hawley. “FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.”

Hawley’s partnership with FX began with the series premiere of FX’s Fargo in 2014 and, to date through five installments, the show has won seven Emmy(R) Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries, and 70 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe(R) Awards, including Best Miniseries, and 14 Globe nominations, two AFI Awards and a Peabody(R) Award. The critically acclaimed franchise has also maintained an average Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 93% and a Metacritic score of 84. And over its three seasons, the drama Legion, created and executive produced by Hawley, averaged a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The season one of cast of Alien: Earth starred Sydney Chandler and showcased an expansive ensemble cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Emilia Serrano, Bob DeLaurentis, Peter Calloway, Monica Macer, John Campisi and Simon Emanuel also serve as executive producers. Alien: Earth is produced by FX Productions.”