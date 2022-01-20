Disenchantment: Part Four; Return of Matt Groening Series Teased by Netflix

Disenchantment is returning soon to Netflix with the second half of its second season. Part four of the animated fantasy series from Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama) arrives next month. The series has not yet been renewed for a third season.

The voice cast of the show includes Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, Richard Ayoade, and Lucy Montgomery. Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, the TV show follows the story of rebellious Princess Bean (Jacobson), her naïve elf companion Elfo (Faxon), and Luci (Andre), her personal demon.

Netflix revealed more about what is next on the series:

“The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. The mystery of Dreamland’s origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.”

Disenchantment returns on February 9th.

What do you think? Are you excited about part four of Disenchantment coming to Netflix?