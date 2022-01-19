2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week 17)



Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week 17 (Sunday, January 16, 2022).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Black-ish, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, Judge Steve Harvey, Let the World See, A Million Little Things, Queens, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Supermarket Sweep, Women of the Movement, and The Wonder Years.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, B Positive, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bull, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, Good Sam, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, Survivor, SWAT, Tough As Nails, Undercover Boss, United States of Al, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): 4400, All American, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Killer Camp, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Nancy Drew, Naomi, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Walker, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and World’s Funniest Animals.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Alter Ego, The Big Leap, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, The Great North, I Can See Your Voice, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef, Our Kind of People, Pivoting, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

NBC shows this season (so far): American Auto, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Grand Crew, Home Sweet Home, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, La Brea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, Ordinary Joe, That’s My Jam, This Is Us, The Voice, and Young Rock.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

