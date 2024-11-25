A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix and BBC Three Series

Pip will have a new case to solve. Netflix and BBC Three have renewed A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for a second season. Season one premiered on the US streaming service in August. Six episodes are being produced for season two.

Based on the young adult novels by Holly Jackson, the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi as she solves cases, even when she tries to avoid doing so. Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, and Annabel Mullion star in the mystery series.

Netflix revealed the following about season two:

After solving the Andie Bell case Pip’s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the ‘good girl’ she once was.

Jackson will help adapt her work for season two, writing alongside Poppy Cogan. Jackson said the following about the series’ renewal:

“I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!”

Cogan also spoke about bringing the series back for a second season and said, “I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for season two and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen.”

The premiere date for season two of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix will be announced later.

