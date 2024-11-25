The Artist: Four Cast in Gilded Age Murder Mystery Series on The Network Streaming Service

The Artist is headed to The Network, a free streaming service, this spring, and four more actors have been added to its cast. Seven episodes are being produced for the limited series, which will premiere in March 2025.

According to Deadline, Zachary Quinto (Brilliant, above), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along), Hank Azaria (The Idol), and Clark Gregg (Snowpiercer) are joining the previously cast Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer and Danny Huston. The period drama series is set at the end of the Gilded Age as a group arrives at the home of an ailing tycoon (Patinkin), which ends in his untimely death.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

Quinto will play Delphin Delmas, a white shoe lawyer from San Francisco. LuPone portrays Rosie Morsch, Marian Henry’s (McTeer) mercurial and disapproving sister. Brought even closer by the death of their parents at an early age, Rosie’s love for Marian is only outpaced by her disdain for Norman Henry (Patinkin). Azaria will play Thomas Edison. The esteemed inventor, Mr. Edison visits Norman Henry (Patinkin) to pitch his latest technological device. Gregg portrays Harry Kendall Thaw, the spoiled son of an American coal and railroad baron.

The premiere date for The Artist will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on The Network streaming service when it airs?