A Killer Among Friends, Body Cam, 911: Did The Killer Call?: ID Sets Series’ Return Dates

Investigation Discovery has a busy July planned. A Killer Among Friends, Body Cam, and 911: Did The Killer Call? are all returning with new seasons this month. A trailer for season two of A Killer Among Friends season two hosted by Jennifer Love Hewitt has also been released.

Investigation Discovery revealed the following about the return of the three true crime shows:

Today Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced a July return for the Jennifer Love Hewitt executive produced and narrated series A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS. Across six-episodes, the second season will continue to explore how a single devastating crime can tear apart the once strong bonds of a close-knit friend group, while exposing deadly secrets lurking in plain sight. A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS will premiere on Monday, July 20 at 9PM ET/PT with new episodes airing weekly on ID. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max. In addition, ID announced July returns for series BODY CAM and 911: DID THE KILLER CALL?, premiering Wednesday, July 15 at 9PM ET/PT and 10PM ET/PT.

Following in the footsteps of its first season, which featured shocking cases of deadly friendship betrayals that irrevocably fractured once-tight knit groups of friends, A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS will continue to unpack devastating cases of deception among groups where everyone thought they knew everything about each other. In the season premiere, Secret Life of a Private Eye, airing Monday, July 20 at 9PM ET/PT on ID, after a woman disappears in Florida, her friends uncover a hidden life filled with new relationships and secrets. As investigators follow the trail, suspicion shifts toward someone in her inner circle who may know more than they’ve revealed.

Also premiering on ID this July, BODY CAM returns for another raw, intense and action-packed season – showing the dangerous, fast moving situations law enforcement officers face and the life-or-death decisions they must make in the blink of an eye to keep the public safe. In the season premiere, Mission Critical, airing on Wednesday, July 15 at 9PM ET/PT, three high-stakes cases are unpacked: in Maryland, a high-speed chase erupts when a serial dangerous driver strikes again, putting one officer’s life in grave danger; in Georgia, police hunt a bank robber; and in Wisconsin, a gunfight breaks out when a lone officer confronts an armed man. BODY CAM is produced by Arrow Entertainment.

A new season of 911: DID THE KILLER CALL? will premiere in July, chronicling more horrific murders where 911 calls from the crime scene are vital to the investigation to find the culprit. With each episode featuring three different 911 calls, all three callers claim they are innocent – but for police, every recording contains clues that can dramatically transform a case. In the season premiere, Friends in Greed, airing at 10PM ET/PT on Wednesday, July 15, a couple finds their friend shot dead… but is one of them the killer? New episodes of both series will air weekly on ID. 911: DID THE KILLER CALL? is produced by October Films for Investigation Discovery.

Over the course of the new season of A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS, episodes will continue to explore even more gripping cases – from a tight knit theater group thrown into chaos after one of them is murdered in her California apartment to a group of North Carolina friends whose usual hangout spot becomes the focus of a police investigation when a local teenager disappears. As the cases unfurl across each episode, A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS poses a terrifying question: how well do you know your own friends? Additional episodes this season include:

Strike to Kill

Premieres Monday, July 27 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

When an Auburn University graduate disappears, her tight-knit group of friends falls under suspicion. As investigators chase leads and rumors spread, distrust grows until new evidence reveals a chilling truth about someone close to her.

The Murder Pact

Premieres Monday, August 3 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

When an 18-year-old computer whiz vanishes after leaving a friend’s house in rural Georgia, his close friend group bonds together to search for answers. As days pass with no sign of him, suspicion grows and detectives begin to question th9ose closest to him.

Staging A Murder

Premieres Monday, August 10 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

Investigators find a young woman murdered in a California apartment, throwing a tight-knit theater group into chaos. As they search for answers, suspicion spreads through the case, leaving friends to question who they can trust.

Murder Lasts Forever

Premieres Monday, August 17 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

When a teenager disappears in North Carolina, her group of friends and their usual hangout spot become the focus of the investigation into her disappearance. As their stories begin to change, suspicion grows and the truth about that night slowly comes into question.

Rivalry Fueled Murder

Premieres Monday, August 24 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

Investigators find a 14-year-old pitcher dead, and the discovery shocks residents in Davis, California, as a baseball rivalry suddenly emerges as possible motive.

A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, a part of Banijay Americas, for Investigation Discovery. It is executive produced by Jennifer Love Hewitt, Julie Pizzi, Jesse Daniels, Farnaz Farjam, and Elissa Halperin.”