Hunt for the Missing: Chicago: Investigation Discovery Looks at City’s Most Haunting Unsolved Cases

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago is coming soon to Investigation Discovery. The new true crime series will look at some of the city’s unsolved cases. Retired Chicago Detective Pamela Childs will host the series.

Investigation Discovery shared the following about the series:

“Today Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced the premiere date and revealed the trailer for the upcoming new six-episode series, HUNT FOR THE MISSING: CHICAGO. Following Retired Chicago Detective Pamela Childs, a fearless and unflinching investigator whose mission is to not let cold cases go forgotten, the series explores some of the city’s most haunting unsolved missing persons cases. Aiming to bring answers and much-needed closure to the victims’ loved ones and families, HUNT FOR THE MISSING: CHICAGO premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 10/9c on ID, with new episodes airing weekly. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Over the course of the series, Detective Childs unpacks several cold cases spanning decades, aiming to not only uncover new leads and find potential answers, but to restore potential hope or offer closure to the victims’ families and loved ones who have suffered immensely in the wake of their disappearance. While HUNT FOR THE MISSING: CHICAGO exposes new answers in cold cases that have sat in the shadows for years, the series goes far beyond the investigations exposing the deep struggles and pain the families and friends grapple with in the wake of their loved one’s disappearance.

In the season premiere, Shadows from the Southside, airing on Wednesday, March 4 at 10/9c on ID, Detective Childs re-investigates a 2018 case of a 26-year-old woman, Kierra Coles, who vanished while three months pregnant. Over the course of her investigation, Detective Childs uncovers a derailed police investigation and secret relationship, and through these revelations, takes a step forward in potentially identifying the Chicago Police Department’s previously unnamed person of interest.

Additional episodes this season include:

Lost in the Daylight

Premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 10/9c on ID

When 21-year-old Diamond Bynum and her 2-year-old nephew, King, vanish from their Gary, Indiana, home, police first think they simply wandered off, but with no trace for years, the case turns dark. Was it a tragic accident or something more sinister?

The Secret Life of Jerrica Laws

Premieres Wednesday, March 18 at 10/9c on ID

In 2015, Jerrica Laws vanishes from her home in Park Forest, Illinois. As Detective Pam Childs reopens the case, she uncovers Jerrica’s secret world, including cryptic messages, a mysterious meeting, and one haunting question what was Jerrica hiding?

The Lion’s Den

Premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 10/9c on ID

Around midnight on October 9, 2017, Marlo Gulley vanishes from Chicago’s South Side, and police tie his case to three violent crimes. Now, Detective Childs joins Marlo’s family to challenge the official narrative and seek the truth.

The House of Revere Road

Premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 10/9c on ID

In 2016, 17-year-old Kianna Galvin leaves home to visit a neighbor and never returns. Nine years later, Detective Pam Childs investigates: did she run away, was she taken, or did something more sinister happen? Her family waits for answers.

The Last Message

Premieres Wednesday, April 8 at 10/9c on ID

In September 2019, Erica Thompson vanishes. Her phone pings across state lines, someone else seemingly has her car, and someone erases her home’s security footage. Is this her choice or something more sinister?

HUNT FOR THE MISSING: CHICAGO is produced for Investigation Discovery by Blackfin, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television, Mainstay Entertainment and Gary Sherman Films.”