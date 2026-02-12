Rehab Addict: HGTV Abruptly Cancels Reality Series and Pulls Past Episodes (Reaction)

Rehab Addict will not be returning to HGTV this week. In fact, HGTV has cancelled the reality series entirely.

According to Deadline, the renovation series was pulled from the network and all related platforms abruptly this week when it came to light that host Nicole Curtis used a racial term while filming the series. It was caught by the camera, and the video surfaced online.

The following statement was released by HGTV:

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Nicole Curtis reacted to the news in a text message exchange with TMZ shared by Us. She said the following:

“Regarding HGTV, I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships and my community – the people who truly know my character and where my heart is. I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

Rehab Addict premiered in 2010.

What do you think? Did you watch this HGTV series? Are you shocked by its cancellation?