Scrubs: ABC Releases Trailer for Revival of Hospital Comedy Series

Scrubs returns to the small screen later this month, and viewers are getting their first look at the revival of the comedy series. ABC has released a trailer teasing the comedy.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley are returning for the revival, with Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow starring in the series.

ABC shared the following about the series:

“J.D. and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Scrubs arrives on February 25th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of Scrubs on ABC?