NCIS: Origins: Season Three; Eric Christian Olsen (NCIS: LA) Joins CBS Series as EP

Eric Christian Olsen is returning to the world of NCIS. This time behind the camera. According to Deadline, he will be an executive producer on the third season of NCIS: Origins. He starred in all fourteen seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Olsen also currently executive produces another CBS series. Matlock is headed into its third season next spring.

Austin Stowell, David J. North, Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, Michele Greco and Eric Christian Olsen star in the series, which follows the early day of Gibbs as he works with NCIS in the 1990s.

It was recently revealed that Mark Harmon will appear in a season-long arc when a present-day case is connected to his early days at Camp Pendleton.

The premiere date for season three of NCIS: Origins will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series?