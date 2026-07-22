Scrubs: Season Two Cast Returns & Departures Revealed for ABC Revival Series

Scrubs is changing things up a bit for its second season, which is currently filming in Vancouver. One of the fresh-faced interns from season one has been bumped up to a series regular, and two actors are not returning for season two.

It has also been confirmed that viewers will see the main trio return for season two. According to Deadline, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes will recur during season two, even though both have series regular roles on other shows.

Ava Bunn, who is behind intern Sam Tosh, will be a series regular for season two. The other interns will continue to recur.

As for the departures, viewers will not see Dr. Park or Charge Nurse Raymond, played by Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo, next season.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke star in the ABC series, which follows the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital after Dr. John Dorian returns.

The season two premiere date for Scrubs will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Do you plan to watch season two?