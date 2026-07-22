The Magnificent Seven: Additional Casting Set for MGM+ Series Based on Iconic Western Film

The Magnificent Seven has added to its cast. According to Deadline, Joshua Close, Ken Yamamura, Michael Rubenfeld, and Joel Nankervis have joined the cast of the MGM+ series.

The four actors join the previously cast Matt Dillon, Will Patton, Michael Ealy, Danny Pino, Joanne Froggatt, and Amy Forsyth.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Close will play Skelton, a cold, calculating, and always three steps ahead. He lives by a brutal, unwavering code: take what you can, or be taken. In a lawless world, he believes morality is a story the losing side tells itself. A former Confederate raider who dabbled as a corrupt lawman and eventually turned into a bounty killer. The face of evil, Clemons hires him to command his army against the villagers, but Skelton is hard to control. Yamamura as Kenjiro “Kenji”, who is warm and endlessly curious. Raised to be a samurai, Kenji never got to fulfill his destiny when the Meiji Restoration in Japan dismantled the samurai class. After avenging his father’s murder, Kenji was forced to flee his country, carrying only his sword and his shame. In America, he has worked as anything to get by, and despite the weight of his past, Kenji lives with joy. He’s a man who refuses to let pain be his only legacy. Still, in his heart, he quietly waits for a righteous moment that will allow him to draw his blade for something worthy. Rubenfeld as Eli “Wick” Kagan, a da Vinci-esque genius inventor. As a sickly child, Wick spent most of his early years indoors, reading everything he could about mechanical engineering. More comfortable in his own head than with others, he brings a kind of chaotic hope to the group, masking his deeper loneliness behind a crooked grin and a spark of genius. Nankervis as Jebidah “Jeb” Campbell, who is quick-witted, impulsive, and bursting with nervous energy. Jeb is a rambunctious Quaker teenager with swagger, a carefree kid quickly transformed by the reality of the world and the dangers it can pose. Jeb has always been fascinated by the heroic deeds of gunslingers, despite the Quaker teachings of nonviolence. When his community is attacked, however, Jeb is convinced that fighting back is the only way forward. Whether or not he has what it takes to pull a trigger, however, is another matter.”

The series will follow a group of mercenaries hired to protect a quaker village after its attacked. It will dive into the backstory of each of the seven men.

The premiere date for the series will be announced later. Photos of the new additions are below.

MGM+’s ‘The Magnificent Seven’ Adds 4 To Series Regular Cast https://t.co/7u87yhKfqQ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 21, 2026

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new MGM+ series?