Robocop: Prime Video Orders TV Series Based on Sci-Fi Movie Franchise

Robocop is headed to the small screen. Prime Video has ordered a TV series based on the sci-fi movie franchise, which featured a robot cop with the consciousness of a fallen officer played by Peter Weller.

According to Deadline, the series has been in development since April 2023. James Wan has signed on as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series alongside Peter Ocko. He said the following:

“I’ve been a massive fan of Robocop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream. What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent. With Peter’s distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we’re working to honor what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience.”

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“Robocop is a franchise that has meant something to audiences for nearly four decades — not just as an action spectacle, but as a sharp, provocative mirror of our relationship with technology and power. Peter Ocko has crafted a vision that honors the soul of what made the original so enduring while building something entirely fresh and urgent for today. Paired with the cinematic sensibility of James Wan and the team at Blumhouse Atomic Monster, we believe this series will captivate a whole new generation of fans on Prime Video.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

Amazon MGM Studios Greenlights Robocop Series for Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/oRawA59tJv — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 21, 2026

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series?