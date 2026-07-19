God of War: Prime Video Series to Cast New Lead After On Set Injury

God of War will have to find a new actor to take on the role of Kratos. Prime Video is being forced to recast the role after Ryan Hurst suffered an injury on set while performing a stunt.

Mandy Patinkin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka, and Danny Woodburn had joined the cast alongside Hurst, which has already been renewed for a second season. The series is inspired by the Sony PlayStation video game franchise.

According to Deadline, Hurst tore a bicep during filming, and he had to undergo surgery. Recovery time from a surgery of that type is four to six months, and it can take up to a year to be at full strength.

The role is highly physically demanding, so it would be until at some point in 2027 before production could resume. This led to the decision to recast Hurst.

The premiere date for God of War will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you familiar with the video game franchise? Do you plan to watch this Prime Video series?