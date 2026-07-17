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canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: Nation’s Dumbest, Big Brother, Chicago PD, Police 24/7, The 2026 ESPYS

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Nation's Dumbest TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

©2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Shane Mahood/ FOX.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026, ratingsNew episodes: Big Brother, MasterChef, and Nation’s Dumbest. Special: The 2026 ESPYS. Reruns: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Elsbeth, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Police 24/7, and Law & Order: Toronto: Criminal Intent.

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What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

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