When Calls the Heart: Season 14; Melissa Gilbert Not Returning to Hallmark Series

When Calls the Heart viewers will not be seeing a character return next season. According to TV Line, Melissa Gilbert will not be seen in season 14 of the Hallmark series.

She revealed the news on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa E. Gilbert (@melissagilbertofficial)

Hallmark confirmed her exit by saying, “We can confirm that Melissa’s storyline on ‘When Calls the Heart‘ concluded in Season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her.”

Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock star in the series, which follows the residents of Hope Valley. Lori Loughlin is returning for season 14 of the series after her season six departure.

The premiere date for season 14 of When Calls the Heart will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Hallmark series? Are you surprised by the exit of Melissa Gilbert?