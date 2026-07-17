Stillwater: Season Five Photos and Premiere Date Revealed for Apple TV Family Series

Stillwater has its return date set. Apple TV announced that the family series will return in August with the release of two new photos.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV announced an all-new season five of the beloved, award-winning animated kids and family series “Stillwater,” premiering with five episodes on Friday, August 21, 2026. Based on the bestselling Scholastic “Zen” book series by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. The series centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. “Stillwater” is produced for Apple TV by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. Take a deep breath and embrace your inner peace by embarking on a fun adventure with the first four seasons of “Stillwater” available on Apple TV. Through breathing exercises, mindful moments and simple everyday practices, this uplifting, Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series invites you and your family to discover your own zen through each episode. “Stillwater” was produced through Apple TV’s changemakers initiative in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of “Buddha and the Rose” and the “Just Be” series for kids. Apple TV has announced season five of the award-winning animated kids and family series “Stillwater,” premiering with five new episodes on August 21, 2026. Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment produce, with Sidonie Dumas, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, Jun Falkenstein and Rob Hoegee serving as executive producers. In addition, the series features the voice talents of Sie, Binder, Chandler and Mackey.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Does your family plan to watch its fifth season?